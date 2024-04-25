Closure of Foxtrot, Dom's markets impacting Chicago-area small businesses that supplied stores

Because Foxtrot and Dom's have closed, the Chicago-area small businesses that supplied the popular grocery and coffee locations are affected.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The sudden shutdown of the Dom's and Foxtrot markets in Chicago is having a big impact on the small businesses that supplied the popular high-end stores.

Some of those business owners are now out thousands of dollars a month.

The sudden closing of the stores across Chicago has shocked customers and small businesses in the city.

The beloved high-end grocery stores served as a hub for many small businesses looking to sell their own products.

Justin Doggett is the owner of Kyoto Black, a coffee brand that was served at all 15 Foxtrot locations in Chicago.

That income is now gone.

"It's pretty huge for me. We're talking thousands of dollars a month," Doggett said.

Doggett said the move shocked him just as much as others, considering he had just made a delivery to Foxtrot the day before they closed their doors.

"So I get up, and just go on Instagram, and see Foxtrot: All locations are closed," Doggett said. "I'm like, wow, that's incredible. All 15 locations closed overnight, just unbelievable."

Now, he's continuing to shift his focus to other areas to sell his product, like relying on the consistency of his online store that offers subscription-based sales.

"That's really where I'm pushing people now. I thought something like Foxtrot would be a stable partner because they have 15 locations. They're well-known, a lot of foot traffic, and I can see one or two closing, but not all 15," Doggett said.

Downstate Donuts in Uptown is another shop feeling the impact of Foxtrot closing.

The shop has only been open for a little more than a year. But now, their bottom line is hurting after losing the sales they made from Foxtrot.

"Surprising, they were a pretty good brand. We've worked with them closely for a while now and just never expected it, kind of out of left field," Downstate Donuts owner Virgil Roundtree said.

The news this week now has owners like Roundtree considering where customers will turn for the unique atmosphere that Foxtrot offered.

"I think there's definitely a place for them. I felt the vibe, and the customer base really enjoyed being there," Roundtree said.

The parent company of Foxtrot and Dom's is facing a proposed class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Outfox Hospitality failed to provide notice of mass layoffs or stores closing.