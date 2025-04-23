LIVE: Semi crashes into building in West Chicago; police say multiple roads closed

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crashed into a building in the west suburbs on Wedensday, police said.

West Chicago police said the vehicle crashed into a building on Powis Road at Harvester Road.

It was not immedietly known if any injuries were reported in the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the crash showing a semi into what appeared to be a warehouse.

All lanes of traffic on Powis Road from Arthur Drive to Hawthorne Lane are closed, police said. Harvester Road is also closed at Powis Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.