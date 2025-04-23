24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

LIVE: Semi crashes into building in West Chicago; police say multiple roads closed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 8:03PM
LIVE: Chopper 7 over truck crash
LIVE: Chopper 7 over truck crash

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crashed into a building in the west suburbs on Wedensday, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

West Chicago police said the vehicle crashed into a building on Powis Road at Harvester Road.

It was not immedietly known if any injuries were reported in the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the crash showing a semi into what appeared to be a warehouse.

All lanes of traffic on Powis Road from Arthur Drive to Hawthorne Lane are closed, police said. Harvester Road is also closed at Powis Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW