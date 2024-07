Frannie the Chihuahua makes 500th run to greet mail carrier in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Frannie Joy the Chihuahua and her favorite mail carrier Dan Larsen are making Chicago Proud!

Decked out in race wear, Frannie bolted out the door for the 500th time to greet Dan this weekend!

The milestone was marked with the mayor of Hoffman Estates proclaiming Saturday "Fran Dan Day" and giving them keys to the village.

If you didn't know, the duo has quite the following on social media with more than 12,000 followers on Instagram alone!