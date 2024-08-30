Jewel-Osco giving away free King's Hawaiian rolls at Westmont store

WATCH LIVE

Friday, August 30, 2024 10:24AM
Jewel-Osco is giving away free King's Hawaiian dinner rolls at its Westmont store Friday.

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A free bread giveaway is happening Friday at the Jewel-Osco store in Westmont.

Jewel has partnered with King's Hawaiian to celebrate the store's 125th anniversary.

More than 14,000 pounds of sweet rolls will create a 50-foot display with rolls to be given away between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the store on Ogden Avenue.

Jewel-Osco said there will be music, hula dancers, samples and more.

Any remaining product will be donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

