Chicago Park District hosting 13th annual Night Out in the Parks | LIST

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is hosting the city's 13th annual Night Out in the Parks on Saturday.
It's a series of events meant to amplify the arts across the city. The events are all family-friendly and free to the public.
Summer Dreams Teen Beach Jam
Where: 12th Street Beach, 1200 S. Linn White Dr.
When: Noon to 4:00 p.m.
What: A teen celebration with music, games, dancing, and food beachside to enjoy the summer in style.
Where: Pullman Park, 11113 S Cottage Grove Avenue
When: Noon to 8:00 p.m.
What: Showcase of dozens of local eateries, concerts, and family fun.
Where: Jackson Park, 300 W. 19th St. beneath the 18th Street bridge.
When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
What: Come on an adventure with the Four Celestial Guardians: the White Tiger of the West, the Black Tortoise of the North, the Azure Dragon of the East, and the Vermilion Bird of the South!
Where: West Ridge Nature Park, 5801 N. Western Avenue
When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
What: Led by teaching artists and special guests, these soundwalks will guide our listening awareness across the natural and cultural dimensions of Chicago landscapes.
Where: Tom Memorial Park, 300 W. 19th St. beneath the 18th Street bridge.
When: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
What: A free symphonic concert. Students and community members of all ages and levels bring their instruments and rehearse and perform free concerts with Chicago Philharmonic musicians.
Where: Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Avenue.
When: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
What: A summer series highlighting emerging local musicians collaborating with special guests to play live Latin jazz and salsa.
Where: Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Avenue.
When: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
What: Free Shakespeare in Chicago's parks! Join Midsommer Flight for their twelfth summer in the parks, this year presenting Shakespeare's delightful comedy, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST.
Where: Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
What: Rhythm Evolution NFP brings you a unique rhythm experience at this free Community Drum Circle. Bring your family and friends and enjoy an evening of rhythm, music, and community bonding. No experience is necessary. Bring your own instruments or utilize ours on a first-come, first-served basis.
Where: Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.
When: 8:15 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.
What: The true story of a heroic man, Hunter "Patch" Adams, featuring Robin Williams, determined to become a medical doctor because he enjoys helping people. He ventured where no doctor had ventured before, using humor and pathos.
Where: Paschen Park, 1932 W. Lunt Avenue.
When: 8:15 p.m. to 10:13 p.m.
What: Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.