Chicago Park District hosting 13th annual Night Out in the Parks | LIST

It's a series of events meant to amplify the arts across Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is hosting the city's 13th annual Night Out in the Parks on Saturday.

It's a series of events meant to amplify the arts across the city. The events are all family-friendly and free to the public.

Summer Dreams Teen Beach Jam

Where: 12th Street Beach, 1200 S. Linn White Dr.

When: Noon to 4:00 p.m.

What: A teen celebration with music, games, dancing, and food beachside to enjoy the summer in style.

Taste of Chicago

Where: Pullman Park, 11113 S Cottage Grove Avenue

When: Noon to 8:00 p.m.

What: Showcase of dozens of local eateries, concerts, and family fun.

Guardians of the Earth and Sky

Where: Jackson Park, 300 W. 19th St. beneath the 18th Street bridge.

When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

What: Come on an adventure with the Four Celestial Guardians: the White Tiger of the West, the Black Tortoise of the North, the Azure Dragon of the East, and the Vermilion Bird of the South!

Soundwalks: Guided Listening in Parks

Where: West Ridge Nature Park, 5801 N. Western Avenue

When: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

What: Led by teaching artists and special guests, these soundwalks will guide our listening awareness across the natural and cultural dimensions of Chicago landscapes.

Side By Side with Chicago Philharmonic

Where: Tom Memorial Park, 300 W. 19th St. beneath the 18th Street bridge.

When: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

What: A free symphonic concert. Students and community members of all ages and levels bring their instruments and rehearse and perform free concerts with Chicago Philharmonic musicians.

La Cantera & Friends

Where: Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Avenue.

When: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

What: A summer series highlighting emerging local musicians collaborating with special guests to play live Latin jazz and salsa.

Midsommer Flight's Love's Labour's Lost

Where: Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Avenue.

When: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What: Free Shakespeare in Chicago's parks! Join Midsommer Flight for their twelfth summer in the parks, this year presenting Shakespeare's delightful comedy, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST.

Drum City 77 Grooves

Where: Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What: Rhythm Evolution NFP brings you a unique rhythm experience at this free Community Drum Circle. Bring your family and friends and enjoy an evening of rhythm, music, and community bonding. No experience is necessary. Bring your own instruments or utilize ours on a first-come, first-served basis.

Movies in the Parks: Patch Adams

Where: Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave.

When: 8:15 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

What: The true story of a heroic man, Hunter "Patch" Adams, featuring Robin Williams, determined to become a medical doctor because he enjoys helping people. He ventured where no doctor had ventured before, using humor and pathos.

Movies in the Parks: Mufasa The Lion King

Where: Paschen Park, 1932 W. Lunt Avenue.

When: 8:15 p.m. to 10:13 p.m.

What: Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.