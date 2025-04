From fry to fantastic: Walleye wonders in Cook County

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County is reeling in results with a science-driven program that raises walleye from fry to full-grown catches.

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County is reeling in results with a science-driven program that raises walleye from fry to full-grown catches.

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County is reeling in results with a science-driven program that raises walleye from fry to full-grown catches.

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County is reeling in results with a science-driven program that raises walleye from fry to full-grown catches.

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County is reeling in results with a science-driven program that raises walleye from fry to full-grown catches, boosting local fishing. Chauncey from Chauncey's Great Outdoors on ESPN Chicago joined us to share how fyke nets, hatcheries, and careful genetics keep our lakes stocked and anglers happy.