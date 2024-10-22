Full City Council expected to vote proposal to lower speed limit at meeting Tuesday

The full Chicago's City Council could take up a measure to lower the city-wide speed limit at a meeting Tuesday.

Full City Council expected to vote proposal to lower speed limit The full Chicago's City Council could take up a measure to lower the city-wide speed limit at a meeting Tuesday.

Full City Council expected to vote proposal to lower speed limit The full Chicago's City Council could take up a measure to lower the city-wide speed limit at a meeting Tuesday.

Full City Council expected to vote proposal to lower speed limit The full Chicago's City Council could take up a measure to lower the city-wide speed limit at a meeting Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The full Chicago's City Council could take up a measure to lower the city-wide speed limit Tuesday.

City Council could lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25.

The measure passed through committee Monday and could be up for a full vote Tuesday.

The ordinance was introduced by Alderman Daniel La Spata back in July with the backing of transit and biking advocates. He said this is all about making people safer.

It would also lower the speed limit in alleys to 15 miles per hour. It would not apply, however, to streets owned by the Illinois Department of transportation.

SEE ALSO: Chicago speed cameras: City quietly moves over a dozen speed cameras to new locations

DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schweiterman said traffic is up six percent since the pandemic and more people are in harm's way.

"The plan is to match New York - come down to 25 ...but accompany it with engineering improvements at intersections to really calm those streets," Schweiterman said. "People are heavy on their accelerators rite now and additional enforcement of the 25 mile per hour limit could really save a lot of lives."

SEE ALSO: Chicago speed camera tickets for drivers going 6-10mph over limit rake in millions for city: data

Aldermen passed the measure out of committee Monday with an 8-5 vote.