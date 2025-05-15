Funeral service held for late Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

Chicago Bears legend Stephen "Mongo" McMichael died at age 67 after battling ALS. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends and family came together Thursday to remember Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

He died last month after battling ALS.

Retired Chicago Bears players have had numerous occasions for reunions over the years. Unfortunately, this occasion was for the funeral service for one of their favorites, and it was a somber occasion.

Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton greeted former Bear James Thornton. The two were among a large contingent of former Bears paying their respects.

Among the notable players were Jim McMahon, Otis Wilson, Gary Fencik, Kevin Buttler and Bears chairman George McCaskey.

Former pro wrestler Ric Flair, a good friend from McMichael's pro wrestling days, was also there, along with his widow Misty and their daughter Macy.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael died last month after a long battle with ALS, which left him unable to speak or even move in for the last year.

"McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL, all but one with the Bears, including the 1985 Super Bowl-winning team," former Bears teammate Tom Waddle said. "He was perhaps the most colorful personality on the legendary team full of characters."

Fred Mitchell covered McMichael and his teammates for the Chicago Tribune. He was one of many supporters who advocated McMichael's election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August.

Many of his former teammates were at his south suburban home for the Hall of Fame ceremony. For some, it would be the last time they would see him alive.

McMichael's remains were cremated after his death. His memory lives on with his many family friends and former teammates.