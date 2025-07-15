Gabby Windey named host of Hulu's 'Love Overboard,' produced by Alex Cooper

She's in her hosting era! Gabby Windey has been named host of Hulu's new reality dating show, "Love Overboard." The show is produced by "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper and will premiere in 2026.

She's in her hosting era! Gabby Windey has been named host of Hulu's new reality dating show, "Love Overboard." The show is produced by "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper and will premiere in 2026.

She's in her hosting era! Gabby Windey has been named host of Hulu's new reality dating show, "Love Overboard." The show is produced by "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper and will premiere in 2026.

She's in her hosting era! Gabby Windey has been named host of Hulu's new reality dating show, "Love Overboard." The show is produced by "Call Her Daddy" founder Alex Cooper and will premiere in 2026.

LOS ANGELES -- Gabby Windey is in her hosting era!

The reality tv star has been named host of "Love Overboard," Hulu's reality dating series.

The show, which had the original working title of "Overboard for Love," will take place on a luxury yacht. According to the official synopsis, "Sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle... and find love. But there's a twist... gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?"

Windey herself is no stranger to looking for love on TV. We first met her as she vied for the heart of Clayton Echard on "The Bachelor." She then went on to co-lead "The Bachelorette" with Rachel Recchia. While she did not find love (she broke off her engagement to Eric Schwer just months after the show ended), she did find loyal fans who loved her relatability. They cheered her on as she competed on "Dancing With The Stars" and season three of "The Traitors," which she won. And they were by her side as she came out on "The View" and announced her relationship with actress and comedian Robby Hoffman.

Fan support is something Windey has understood and appreciated since her "Bachelor" beginnings.

"I think meeting fans is so special, because we would be nothing without them," Windey told On The Red Carpet back in 2022.

We'll see her gain some new fans as she enters the hosting arena on "Love Overboard," which will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in 2026.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.