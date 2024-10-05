WATCH LIVE

Vehicle wanted in connection with Garfield Park hit-and-run: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 5, 2024 4:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are seeking help finding a vehicle involved in a West Side hit-and-run crash.

Police said the crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 500-block of South Homan Avenue.

A male pedestrian was walking on the street when a silver-in-color vehicle struck him, police said. The driver of the vehicle, a possible Nissan Maxima, fled the scene northbound on South Homan Avenue.

Police released surveillance images of the vehicle, which has a black roof. The vehicle's windshield, left mirror and left-front bumper are broken.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

