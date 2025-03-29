Skeletal remains found at home in Gary, Lake County Coroner's Office says

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Skeletal remains were found Friday at a home in northwest Indiana.

The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street in Gary, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

Investigators from the Lake County Coroner's Office were called to a home at the location to recover skeletal remains.

The age, sex and race of the deceased person were not yet known.

The Gary Police Department, Lake County CSI and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force are involved in the investigation, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

"If you have a loved one missing, please make a formal report, make sure to include, a recent photo, height, hair color, weight, identifiers, what clothing they were last seen wearing and size," a news release from the Lake County Coroner's Office read in part.