Person of interest in custody, police say

17-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Gary, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled from the crash early Saturday in Northwest Indiana.

Officer responded around 5:51 a.m. to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Madison Street in Gary, police said.

An injured female victim was found unresponsive in the roadway with an electric motorized scooter nearby, police said. The Gary Fire Department responded to the scene, and she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the vehicle involved in the crash left after the victim was struck.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Eunikue Roberson of Gary, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

SEE ALSO | Family continues search for answers 4 years after 75-year-old man killed in Austin hit-and-run

"A search warrant affidavit was applied for and executed at a residence where the suspect vehicle was seized and a person of interest was taken into custody," a new release from the Gary Police Department read.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

No further information was immediately available.