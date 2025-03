Gary students return to class at temporary site after tornado damages school

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Students attending a Gary, Indiana school damaged by tornadoes are going back to class Monday morning, but at a different building.

Students from Gary McCullough Academy will report to the Gary Area Career Center, where classrooms were set up over the weekend.

It's a temporary site until repairs can be made to McCullough, which had its roof partially torn off in storms earlier this month.