Gary shooting: 65-year-old man shot to death in his driveway in Northwest Indiana, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Pen Standifer was about to get in his car to head to work Saturday morning when he was shot to death in his Northwest Indiana driveway.

The crime was shocking to his family and neighbors, who say the 65-year-old mainly kept to himself.

On this quiet street in Gary, it takes a closer look to spot a remnant of what was a large police presence Saturday morning after shots rang out in the 4100-block of West 23rd Avenue.

"I was in my backyard, letting my dogs out, and it seems like it happened right here," said neighbor Daniel Hightower.

Pen Standifer suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The 65-year old was in his driveway around 9 a.m., about to head to his job at the Indiana toll road, and collapsed in his front yard.

A neighbor says she and her son heard the shots.

"We waited a second, and then we went outside to look, because somebody was in need, because I heard a voice kind of yell out," she said.

Standifer was pronounced dead at a Gary hospital.

The shooting left his neighbor in shock. She says he lived alone and looked out for others.

"It breaks my heart that this happened to him. He was a good guy," the neighbor said.

Standifer's sister says he may have been the victim of a potential carjacking and was shot when he refused to hand over his car.

Gary police are investigating the shooting.