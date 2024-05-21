Prices at the pump 'relatively low' ahead of Memorial Day weekend 2024, GasBuddy says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of Americans will be on the road for Memorial Day weekend.
Gas prices are actually going down after high prices at the pump.
In Chicago, prices range between $3.43 and $5 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
GasBuddy Expert Patrick De Haan joined ABC7 Chicago on this year's travel trends.
75% of Americans are planning a road trip for summer 2024, according to a GasBuddy study.
