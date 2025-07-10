The Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out October 17

'General Hospital,' 'The View,' 'Live with Kelly and Mark' nominated for Daytime Emmys

Congrats! "General Hospital," "The View," and "Live with Kelly and Mark" are among the nominees for the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards. We've got the full list.

LOS ANGELES -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

"General Hospital" earned a whopping 16 nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Drama series, writing, directing and several technical nods. Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante is up for Outstanding Lead Performance: Actor. Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis and Laura Wright who plays Carly, are up for Outstanding Lead Performance: Actress. Kate Mansi, who plays Kristina, is up for Supporting Actress. The Supporting Actor category is stacked with nominations for Tajh Bellow, who plays TJ, Gregory Harrison, who played Gregory and Lucky Spencer himself, Jonathan Jackson. And GH has three actors competing for Guest Performance: Jaqueline Lopez, who played Blaze, Alley Mills, who played Heather and Avery Kristen Pohl, who played Esme.

"General Hospital" took home four Daytime Emmys last year. On The Red Carpet spoke with Executive Producer Frank Valentini afterward about working with his talented cast and crew.

"It's a joy because you see what's on the paper come to life. It's also a joy because we know who our audience is and we love them and want to please them," he said.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are nominated in the Talk Series Host category. The show is also nominated for several technical awards.

"The View" is also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk series as well as several technical nominations.

National Geographic's "National Parks: USA" is nominated for Outstanding Science and Nature Program. It's also being recognized for writing, cinematography and other technical awards.

Anthony Mackie is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily for "Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast." The documentary also got a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction program.

"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is up for Outstanding Daytime Special, Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Technical Direction, Camerawork , Video, Multiple Camera editing

And "TrueSouth" from ESPN/ABC/SEC Network got a nod for oustanding culinary cultural series.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out October 17.

The full list of nominees is below.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives/Peacock

General Hospital/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Brothers Television Distribution

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live with Kelly and Mark/Disney Entertainment Distribution

The View/ABC

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

E! News/E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight/CBS Media Ventures

Extra/Warner Brothers Television Distribution

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest with Ina Garten/ Food Network

Delicious Miss Brown/Food Network

Emeril Cooks/Roku

Lidia's Kitchen/PBS

Selena + Restaurant/Food Network

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

BBQ High/Magnolia Network

Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall/HBO

Ingrediente: Mexico/Amazon Prime Video

TrueSouth/ESPN | ABC | SEC Network

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

America's Court with Judge Kevin Ross /Entertainment Studios

Divorce Court/FOX

Hot Bench/CBS Media Ventures

Judy Justice/Amazon Prime Video

Justice For The People with Judge Milian/Entertainment Studios

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake/Entertainment Studios

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown /Discovery Channel

Field Trip with Curtis Stone, Hong Kong/PBS

The Good Road/PBS

How I Got Here/BYUtv

Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out/PBS

Mexico Made With Love/PBS

Outstanding Science and Nature Program

Living with Leopards/ Netflix

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

Dime Como Hacerlo/Roku

The Fixers/BYUtv

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse/Magnolia Network

Going Home with Tyler Cameron/Amazon Prime Video

Married to Real Estate/HGTV

Martha Gardens/Roku

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue/NBC

Hack Your Health/The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward/NBC

Homegrown/Magnolia Network

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment/Netflix

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Black Barbie/Netflix

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame/PBS

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter/IFC

The Swift Effect/Peacock

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors/PBS

Outstanding Daytime Special

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter/An "Entertainment Tonight" Special/CBS

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés/Amazon Prime Video

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC

98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade/NBC

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers/PBS

Outstanding Short Form Program

Ballin' Out /Outsports

Billboard Presents/Billboard.com

Catalyst/LinkedIn News

Eat This With Yara/The Chef Preserving Gaza's Cuisine Amid a Genocide/AJ+

Live Like A Champion/Healthline

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman/ The Young and the Restless / CBS

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott / The Young and the Restless /CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson /The Young and the Restless/CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis/General Hospital/ABC

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers/The Young and the Restless/CBS

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer/General Hospital/ABC

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott/ The Young and the Restless /CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri/General Hospital/ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton /Days of our Lives/Peacock

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra/The Young and the Restless/CBS

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis/General Hospital/ABC

Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott/The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford /General Hospital/ABC

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti/The Young and the Restless/CBS

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase/General Hospital/ABC

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer/General Hospital/ABC

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Olivia d'Abo as Fifi Garrett /The Bay/Popstar! TV

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas/Days of our Lives/Peacock

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce/The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa/The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten /The Young and the Restless/CBS

Clint Howard as Tom Starr/The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze/General Hospital/ABC

Alley Mills as Heather Webber/General Hospital/ABC

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis/The Young and the Restless/CBS

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince/General Hospital/ABC

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore /The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb/TODAY with Hoda and Jenna/NBC

Kelly Clarkson/The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa/Live with Kelly and Mark/Disney Entertainment Distribution

Jennifer Hudson/The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Brothers Television Distribution

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown/Delicious Miss Brown/Food Network

Joanna Gaines/Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines/Magnolia Network

Ina Garten/Be My Guest with Ina Garten/Food Network

Emeril Lagasse/Emeril Cooks/Roku

Michael Symon/Symon's Dinners Cooking Out/Food Network

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Daily

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner/Entertainment Tonight/CBS Media Ventures

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez/Access Hollywood/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Star Jones, Corey Jovan/Divorce Court/FOX

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin/Judy Justice/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily

Sir David Attenborough/Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Brad Bestelink/Living with Leopards/Netflix

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone/The Fixers/BYUtv

Anthony Mackie/Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast/National Geographic

Martha Stewart/Martha Gardens/Roku

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives/Peacock

General Hospital/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Black Barbie/Netflix

Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini/PBS

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers/PBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives/Peacock

General Hospital/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Living with Leopards/Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild/NBC

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast/National Geographic

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

The Good Road/PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

The Wizard of Paws/BYUtv

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

Neighbours/Amazon Prime Video

The View/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Cinematography

Living with Leopards/Netflix

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC

The Fixers/BYUtv

How I Got Here/BYUtv

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Resurrected Rides/Netflix

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

The Talk/CBS

The View/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix

Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out/PBS

Living with Leopards/Netflix

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Days of our Lives/Peacock

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

The View/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Car Masters: Rust to Riches/Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix

Reconnecting Roots/PBS

Tex Mex Motors/Netflix

Outstanding Casting

Days of our Lives/Peacock

General Hospital/ABC

Making Good/BYUtv

Start Up/PBS

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live with Kelly and Mark/Disney Entertainment Distribution

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

General Hospital/ABC

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix

Sherri/Debmar-Mercury

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures

General Hospital/ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Brothers Television Distribution

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix

Sherri/Debmar-Mercury

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre

Chicagoland's Best Bites/WMAQ-TV

createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols/Idaho Public Television

Danzando para Sanar/WWDT-TV

Hidden Homicide/WGN-TV

Relish/Twin Cities PBS

