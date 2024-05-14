Oscar winner George Clooney set to make Broadway debut in 'Good Night and Good Luck'

First, there was Denzel Washington then Robert Downey Jr. Now, George Clooney is planning to take the stage. It's something he hasn't done in his more than 40-year career as an actor.

"I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to," Clooney said in a press statement.

The two-time Oscar winner will make his Broadway debut in a stage version of the 2005 film "Good Night, and Good Luck," a movie he not only directed but played a supporting role.

This time out, he will play the lead as CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow.

It's a story about U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy's campaign against alleged communists and Murrow's coverage of McCarthy's antics. Clooney will also make his playwriting debut with this project.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" will premiere on Broadway next spring.