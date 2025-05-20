Chicago-area native George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Actor George Wendt has died.

The Chicago-area native is known for playing Norm Peterson "Cheers."

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the long-running NBC comedy series.

Wendt was born in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood and attended Fenwick High School in Oak Park.

He had his start at The Second City and went on to play a Chicago Bears super-fan in an iconic Saturday Night Live skit.

ABC News contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.