24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago-area native George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 8:38PM
George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies at 76
George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Actor George Wendt has died.

The Chicago-area native is known for playing Norm Peterson "Cheers."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the long-running NBC comedy series.

Wendt was born in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood and attended Fenwick High School in Oak Park.

He had his start at The Second City and went on to play a Chicago Bears super-fan in an iconic Saturday Night Live skit.

ABC News contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW