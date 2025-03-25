Georgia teen accepted to more than 60 colleges, earns over $1.1 million in scholarships

A 17-year-old student has been accepted into more than 60 colleges and awarded over $1 million in scholarships, bringing him closer to his goal of pursuing a career in medicine.

"I'm just passionate about helping others, lending a helping hand whenever it is needed," Mantavius "Lebron" Presley, a senior at Douglas County High School in Georgia, told "Good Morning America" in an interview. "My biggest goal in life is to motivate people and help others, because you never know what somebody is going through, and you can always help somebody eat with just a word of inspiration, a smile or even a hug."

Lebron said he began applying to colleges on Aug. 1, 2024, the first day of his senior year, focusing on schools that aligned with his goals of eventually attending medical school and becoming an anesthesiologist.

Mantavius Presley, a senior at Douglas County High School in Georgia has been accepted into more than 60 colleges and awarded over $1 million in scholarships Courtesy Mantavius Presley

His top college choices include the University of Alabama, Morehouse College, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University and Mercer University, all known for their strong pre-med programs.

Juggling dual enrollment courses and work-based learning, he said he made time to complete applications whenever possible and applied to as many schools as he could.

Lebron said he was determined from a young age to attend college and achieve something great.

"When I was a little boy, I always said that I would go to the university, because people in my family will always talk about how much they loved their college life and how much [ it ] really impacted them," he recalled. "So, I always thought when I was a little boy, that I would just go off and do something amazing."

Raised by a single mother, Lebron credits his mom, Chasity Green, as his biggest supporter and inspiration.

Mantavius Presley, a senior at Douglas County High School in Georgia has been accepted into more than 60 colleges and awarded over $1 million in scholarships. Courtesy Mantavius Presley

"She is my biggest cheerleader," he shared. "Always on the sidelines, always letting me know that she's here for me, if I have any questions, if I need any advice, if I ever just need a shoulder to lean on, somebody to cry on. If she doesn't know the answer, she's gonna get with somebody and find out the answer. She's just always willing to help me and be by my side and give me inspiration and guidance when I need it the most."

Lebron's first college acceptance came in October from the University of Alabama, and the offers kept pouring in. As of Thursday, he had received 61 acceptances and over $1.1 million in scholarships.

"I honestly did not know if I would get in," he said. "I didn't know if I would get into any of these schools. So, every one that I got, I felt like it was a great accomplishment in life. I just felt so overjoyed and so elated that something that I really wanted was finally happening for me."

Beyond academics, Lebron also holds leadership roles in the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and more, all while working at a local pizza restaurant.

In a statement to ABC News, Douglas County High School Principal Kenja Parks expressed immense pride in Lebron celebrating his remarkable achievements.

With over $1 million in scholarships and acceptances from colleges and universities nationwide, Parks pointed out that his success is more than just financial aid.

"It's a symbol of years of perseverance, passion, and purpose," she said. "We call him the million dollar man."

"Lebron has spent four years going above and beyondin the classroom, in leadership roles, in service to others, and in the quiet moments of hard work when no one was watching," Parks continued. "Whether leading peers as a role model or diving deep into academic challenges, his excellence has always shone brightly."

She went on to acknowledge the collective effort behind his success, from teachers and counselors to friends and family who supported him along the way.

"This success story reflects the strength of our school, our district, and our belief in what students can achieve when they dare to dream big," she added. "There is simply no word big enough to express our joy and to witness his journey. He is an inspiration to all of us."

Lebron said his best advice for other students is to approach their academic journey one step at a time, emphasizing that grades don't define a person's potential or future success.

"As long as you know what you want to do and how you want to achieve it, you can do it," he said. "You only get a high school experience one time, and it's going to be some of the best times of your life. You're going to meet some of the best people and some of the best adults that can help you. So just take it one day at a time."