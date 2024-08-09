Chicago woman among two Fisk University graduates killed in alleged DUI crash in Nashville

Giovanni Bolstad was charged in an alleged DUI car crash in Nashville, Tennessee that killed Fisk University grads Natalie White and Holly Wagner.

NASHVILLE -- The campus of Fisk University in north Nashville is where two young ladies connected and used it as a launch pad for their hopes and dreams.

Holly Wagner and Natalie White, who is from Chicago, are part of the class of 2021.

Katara Grissom knew both of them. She is a cheer and dance coach, and White was one of her dancers.

Grissom says White and Wagner were always together and always smiling.

"Literally always smiling, always joyful, happy. They would be considered the life of the party," Grissom said.

Their lives ended tragically in Madison at the intersection of Gallatin Road and Cude Lane.

Wagner and White were in a Ford Focus. Police said a Jeep ran a red light, hitting and killing them both.

"I was completely devastated. I am still in a place of disbelief," Grissom said.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, Giovanni Bolstad, was under the influence.

He has been charged with DUI, two counts of vehicular homicide and driving on a revoked license. Court records show it was not his first DUI arrest.

Grissom was part of a memorial Wednesday at Fisk's memorial chapel.

"There were tears shed, but we also shared some laughs, because just remembering who they were and the smiles they brought to us on a daily basis," Grissom said.