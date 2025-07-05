5-year-old girl in critical condition after near-drowning incident in unincorp. Lemont: sheriff

A girl, 5, is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident on Silver Fox Drive in unincorp. Lemont, Illinois, the sheriff's office said.

UNINCORP. LEMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in the south suburbs on Friday.

Cook County sheriff's police responded to a home in the 13000-block of Silver Fox Drive in unincorporated Lemont Township around 7:30 p.m.

Lemont Fire Department paramedics also arrived on the scene and started working on the child, who had fallen into the pool.

The child was transported to Silver Cross Hospital before being transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she is in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.