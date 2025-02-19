Documentary remembering NFL legend John Wooten premieres Wednesday in Highland Park

'Always Giving Service, Never Taking Credit: The John Wooten Story' premiering at Wayfarer Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday night is the world premiere of a new documentary, "Always Giving Service, Never Taking Credit: The John Wooten Story."

It seeks to remember an NFL legend, whose contributions went far beyond the football field.

Producer and director Alvin Daniels, who is also a senior lecturer in communications at Chicago State University, as well as the film's writer and executive director, Seth Schwartz, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it Tuesday.

Daniels talked about Wooten and why he wanted to tell his story.

Schwartz talked about what he learned about Wooten while working on the film.

They also talked about whether working on the film changed the way they thought about Wooten and how they would describe his legacy.

The premiere will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wayfarer Theater, located at 1850 Second St. in Highland Park.