'GMA' gets ready to move from Times Square Studios

NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era as "Good Morning America" prepares to move from the iconic Times Square Studios to a new home in New York City.

For nearly 26 years, in the city that never sleeps, "GMA" has brought a "Ray" of sunshine to the crossroads of the world and made history along the way, delivering the biggest news of the day while hosting everything from emotional reunions and heartwarming weddings to epic concerts -- and, of course, sharing hilarious bloopers.

Before America's favorite morning show embarks on a new adventure downtown, the "GMA" family took a look back at waking America up from Times Square.

"GMA" first started broadcasting from Times Square Studios in September 1999, and its first guest was none other than tennis legend Serena Williams after she won her first U.S. Open and first Grand Slam title.

"Serena Williams -- she just wins the U.S. Open. Our studio is brand-spanking-new, and she comes in, and she talks with us," "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts recalled. "She had a little dog. I think her dog's name was Jackie. Jackie's all up in my face. But I just remember ... the energy and just looking around, going, 'This is our home?' All these years later, it still feels that way."

Many members of the "GMA" family can still remember their first days on set, including co-anchor Michael Strahan, who started as a part-time contributor before he joined full-time in 2016.

"The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind," Strahan said, adding that it all felt "overwhelming" in the beginning.

George Stephanopoulos also recalled receiving a gift on his first morning co-anchoring alongside Roberts in December 2009.

"One of my first interviews was with [ former senior adviser ] David Axelrod, who was working in the White House at the time with President Obama. They sent me a big alarm clock for my first day," said Stephanopoulos.

For ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, starting at "GMA" was a humbling honor.

"I am this woman who grew up on a small farm, rural Michigan, suburban at best in some places, and to be working and that this was going to be my temporary home really meant something to me," Zee said.

The privilege will continue as "GMA" moves physical homes. As Roberts put it, the heart of it all and the spirit won't change.

"It never gets old to say 'Good Morning America,'" Roberts said.