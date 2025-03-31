VIDEO: Gorillas explore new habitat, get ready for summer at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The gorillas explored their new outdoor homes in the James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forests exhibit.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The western lowland gorillas explored their new indoor habitat at the Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

The zoo said it is an important step to prepare them primates to move into new outdoor homes in the James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forests.

Bramsen Tropical Forests will include two indoor habitats, one of which the public will be able to see, and four outdoor habitats for western lowland gorillas, Bornean orangutans and several species of monkeys.

At nearly three acres, it is one of the largest homes for primates among U.S. zoos, according to the suburban zoo.

"The gorillas are quickly settling in, displaying adaptability and engaging in natural behaviors as they climb, explore and interact with their new environment," said Kim Skelton, director of primate care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Bramsen Tropical Forests will be open for the public this summer.

