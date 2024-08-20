WATCH LIVE

2 firefighters, civilian hospitalized after fire breaks out at Grand Crossing building: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 12:33AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two firefighters and a civilian were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a South Side building on Monday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said a mayday was called when firefighters were responding to the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 1400-block of East 69th Street.

One civilian, a woman, was injured and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Those injuries were not related to the mayday call, CFD said.

The fire is out.

CFD did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

