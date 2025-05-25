2 injured, 1 critically, in shooting at Grand Crossing home: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot inside a South Side home on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7500-block of South Calumet Avenue around 6 a.m.

Two men, 31 and 35 years old, were inside the home when someone shot them.

The 31-year-old, shot in the back and leg, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 35-year-old, shot in the arm, was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

The suspect, a male of an unknown age, ran away from the scene, heading eastbound on 76th Street.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

