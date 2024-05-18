Bacardi shares 'Mango Fuego' recipe ahead of Grant Park's Sueños Music Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Next weekend, thousands of people will fill Grant Park for the 2024 Sueños Music Festival.

The two-day fest next Saturday and Sunday features Reggaeton and Latin artists from around the world.

Unfortunately, tickets sold out back in January, but there is a wait list fans can join.

Bacardi Premium Rum Portfolio Specialist Pito Rodriguez and Portfolio Brand Ambassador Allaina Roberson joined ABC7 on Saturday morning to talk about some of fun and exciting events Bacardi has planned for festival goers.

They also made a Mango Fuego using the following recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Bacardi Mango Chile

4 ounces Grapefruit Soda

Lime juice

Lime wedge

Tajin

Preparation:

Add Bacardí Mango Chile, grapefruit soda, and lime juice to a glass.

Stir vigorously. Strain into a glass filled with ice.

Top with on the rim and garnish with a lime wedge.

You can find more information about this recipe here.