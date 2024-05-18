Bacardi shares 'Mango Fuego' recipe ahead of Grant Park's Sueños Music Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Next weekend, thousands of people will fill Grant Park for the 2024 Sueños Music Festival.
The two-day fest next Saturday and Sunday features Reggaeton and Latin artists from around the world.
Unfortunately, tickets sold out back in January, but there is a wait list fans can join.
Bacardi Premium Rum Portfolio Specialist Pito Rodriguez and Portfolio Brand Ambassador Allaina Roberson joined ABC7 on Saturday morning to talk about some of fun and exciting events Bacardi has planned for festival goers.
They also made a Mango Fuego using the following recipe:
Ingredients:
Preparation:
You can find more information about this recipe here.