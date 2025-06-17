Man charged after 11-year-old girl shot while driving home from school in Harvey

Harvey police said girl grazed by bullet on her head

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Harvey man has been charged in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl last month.

Investigators say 29-year-old Graylin Waters is the gunman responsible for the shooting that injured 11-year-old Willow James. The young girl was shot in the head as she headed home from school.

Waters has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony.

Police said on May 28, Waters opened fire near 158th Street and Paulina Avenue in Harvey as the girl rode home from school in a car with her father and cousin.

That's when investigators said a stray bullet fired by Waters struck the girl in the head.

Authorities said after an in-depth investigation, Waters was arrested and the gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found in his car when officers searched it.

Police haven't said who was the intended target of the attack.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing this morning.

Meanwhile, Willow James survived the shooting and her family says she is currently undergoing intensive physical therapy.