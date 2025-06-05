Harvey police said girl grazed by bullet on her head

11-year-old girl shot while driving home from school in Harvey; family seeks answers

A Harvey shooting injured Willow James, 11, while her father was driving her home from school; her family seeks answers.

A Harvey shooting injured Willow James, 11, while her father was driving her home from school; her family seeks answers.

A Harvey shooting injured Willow James, 11, while her father was driving her home from school; her family seeks answers.

A Harvey shooting injured Willow James, 11, while her father was driving her home from school; her family seeks answers.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital, after she was shot while on her way home from school in Harvey, her family said.

The family and community leaders are begging for answers.

She's being treated at Shirley Ryan Hospital.

Loved ones said it is a difficult battle ahead for Willow James.

Family said it happened last Wednesday in Harvey, when she was in the car with her father and cousin.

That's when they say bullets came flying through the vehicle, as they were driving home from school.

Harvey police said the girl suffered a graze wound to her head.

SEE ALSO: 13-year-old charged after 15-year-old shot near Matteson Community Center, police say

Her father rushed her to the hospital himself, where emergency surgeries immediately started, the family said.

She's now suffering from a wide range of side effects because of that gunshot wound, her family said.

James has a bandage wrapped around her head in a hospital photo.

Her mother said her daughter is bright and resilient.

The family is now asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for the shooting.

They do expect James to make a full recovery, but the next few weeks will be critical, family said.