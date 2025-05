Great Dane 'Thor' awaits forever home at Border Tails Rescue

Thor, a sweet and energetic dog, is this month's featured adoptable pet from Border Tails Rescue. Rescue staff say Thor would thrive with an active family who matches his playful spirit. To adopt, visit the Border Tails Rescue website to apply and learn more. Donations and volunteers are also welcome to support the group's mission of finding homes for pets like Thor.