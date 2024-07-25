Green Oaks man charged with sexually abusing 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, police say

A Green Oaks, Illinois, man, Andrew Szech, has been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina, police said.

GREEN OAKS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Green Oaks man is charged with sexually abusing a North Carolina girl.

Investigators said 43-year-old Andrew Szech of Green Oaks, Illinois, convinced a 15-year-old girl to take a bus from her home in Kannapolis, North Carolina, to Chicago last month.

Szech allegedly picked her up from a bus station and took her to his home in the 31000 block of Prairie Ridge Road in Green Oaks, where police said he sexually abused her.

During the search of his home, police also found drugs.

Szech is charged with sexual abuse and unlawful possession.

The United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.