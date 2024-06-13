Aurora handyman charged with sexual abuse of 16-year-old girl at Joliet home, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A handyman is facing a charge of criminal sexual abuse of a minor after an alleged incident on the job earlier this year in the south suburbs.

Joliet police said Jose Valezquez-Flores was hired to make repairs on April 25 at a home on Silver Ridge Drive. Police were notified of the incident on May 7.

While at the home, Valezquez-Flores allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators said Velazquez-Flores admitted to the crime during questioning on Tuesday, and he is now in custody.

No further information was immediately available.