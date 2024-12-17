Grubhub reaches $25M settlement for 'deceptive practices,' Illinois AG, FTC says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a $25 million settlement with delivery service app Grubhub.
The announcement was made on Tuesday with FTC Chair Lina Khan and FTC Midwest Region Director Jason Adler.
The settlement was reached after a multi-year investigation into what the agencies called "deceptive and illegal business practices."
"In the last five years my office has received nearly 50 consumers complaints regarding Grubhub. So, I directed our consumer fraud bureau to open an investigation," Raoul said.