Grubhub reaches $25M settlement for 'deceptive practices,' Illinois AG, FTC says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 6:09PM
The settlement comes after a multi-year-investigation with the FTC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a $25 million settlement with delivery service app Grubhub.

The announcement was made on Tuesday with FTC Chair Lina Khan and FTC Midwest Region Director Jason Adler.

The settlement was reached after a multi-year investigation into what the agencies called "deceptive and illegal business practices."

"In the last five years my office has received nearly 50 consumers complaints regarding Grubhub. So, I directed our consumer fraud bureau to open an investigation," Raoul said.

