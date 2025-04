Police investigating disappearing manhole covers in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are trying to solve a manhole mystery.

Gurnee police said at least half a dozen of manhole covers have disappeared from across the village.

To replace a cover, it costs $150 - and they must be replaced immediately so no one gets hurt, news partner The Daily Herald reported.

However, the covers are made of cast iron, meaning its only worth about 10 cents a pound, and most scrap yards won't accept it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.