Gurnee man dies after Waukegan shooting that injured another outside funeral home: Lake Co. coroner

A Waukegan shooting injured 2, 1 critically, outside The Memorial Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Washington Street, police said.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- One of two people shot outside a north suburban funeral home Tuesday night as died, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

Jorge Rogel, 22, of Gurnee was shot in the head about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday outside The Memorial Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, in the 1500-block of Washington Street, in Waukegan, officials said.

Rogel was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.

He died Wednesday night, the coroner's office said.

Waukegan police previously said another person was shot, but was expected to survive.

Police have not provided any additional information about the other person, who was shot.

Details surrounding the shooting aren't known yet, but a person of interest has been identified, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the person of interest.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.