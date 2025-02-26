2 injured, 1 critically, in shooting outside Waukegan funeral home; person of interest ID'd: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot outside a funeral home in the north suburbs Tuesday night, Waukegan police said.

Waukegan police said the shooting happened on Washington Street.

One of the shooting victims is in critical condition.

The other is expected to survive.

Details surrounding the shooting aren't known yet, but a person of interest has been identified, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about those injured or the person of interest.

Police could be seen with crime scene tape outside The Memorial Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.