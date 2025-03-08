Halie Lewis charged with neglect, Brice Bainum charged with murder after Augustus Williams died at Chicago hospital, police say

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 5-year-old boy found unresponsive at Michigan City home

Augustus Williams died at Comer Children's Hospital after being found unresponsive at a Michigan City, IN home in the 2200-block of Normandy Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have now been filed after a 5-year-old boy died at a Chicago hospital after being found unresponsive in a Northwest Indiana home on Sunday.

The boy's mother and her boyfriend are charged in connection to his death, police said Friday.

The Michigan City Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call in the 2200 block of Normandy Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Augustus Williams was found unresponsive at the LaPorte County home.

Williams later died at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago and the Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Brice Bainum is charged with murder and interference with the reporting of a crime, police said. He's the boyfriend of Williams' mother, Halie Lewis, and he lived with her.

Lewis is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

