24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 5-year-old boy found unresponsive at Michigan City home

Halie Lewis charged with neglect, Brice Bainum charged with murder after Augustus Williams died at Chicago hospital, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 8, 2025 2:35AM
Boy, 5, dies in Chicago after found unresponsive at IN home: police
Augustus Williams died at Comer Children's Hospital after being found unresponsive at a Michigan City, IN home in the 2200-block of Normandy Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have now been filed after a 5-year-old boy died at a Chicago hospital after being found unresponsive in a Northwest Indiana home on Sunday.

The boy's mother and her boyfriend are charged in connection to his death, police said Friday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Michigan City Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call in the 2200 block of Normandy Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Augustus Williams was found unresponsive at the LaPorte County home.

Williams later died at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago and the Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Brice Bainum is charged with murder and interference with the reporting of a crime, police said. He's the boyfriend of Williams' mother, Halie Lewis, and he lived with her.

Lewis is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, police said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW