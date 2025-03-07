Harold Pinter's 'Betrayal' extended at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, featuring Helen Hunt, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Helen Hunt, Robert Sean Leonard and Ian Barford are starring in a revival of "Betrayal."

It's been extended twice by popular demand.

The acclaimed actors are talking about stirring up the stage at the Goodman Theatre with this Harold Pinter classic.

Leonard has achieved screen success and is also a Tony winner.

"I'll do a job if it appeals to me; sometimes that means money, and sometimes that means art. And this one was art; so, I hope people see it," Leonard said.

"Betrayal" is Pinter's story of deception in both a marriage and a deep friendship.

"He writes these plays about people: a man and a wife and an affair that happens," Leonard said. "There's a darkness. There's a lot of humor in this play and lightness. But you feel that churning fear of just being human, of just being alive. And I've never seen a writer who captures that better."

Barford, a Steppenwolf ensemble member and Tony nominee, knows this story well.

"I actually did this play at Steppenwolf, but I played the other role. An opportunity to work on a Pinter play is hard to pass up. He's just such a precise and enigmatic playwright," Barford said. "Whenever people are talking, they're manipulating or even lying or obfuscating. In those silences that he shapes so beautifully, that's when both characters have to confront some sort of truth."

Barford has high praise for his castmates.

"Helen is so grounded; I don't think she's ever delivered a false moment. Everything with her is so true and honest," Barford said.

He said people in Chicago are grounded, passionate and authentic.

"There's not the pretense here you can get on the coasts," Barford said. "People here like things that make their blood move."

The Chicago Film Critics honored Leonard for one of his first films: "Dead Poets Society."

"I was the most promising young man to be in a film ever. We shot it in '89; it came out in '90. It was a wonderful first vehicle for me because Robin Williams spearheaded it. We got to ride the coattails of being one of the No. 1 films of the summer without being that famous. It changed my life in every way," Leonard said.

See "Betrayal" through March 30.

All three of those actors have worked in top theaters all over the country, and praise the Goodman as a world-class place to perform.