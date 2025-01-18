24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Harold Ramis Day: Events planned to celebrate life of actor and Chicago native on Groundhog Day

ByJose Baltierra WLS logo
Saturday, January 18, 2025 2:56PM
Harry Caray's Restaurant Group Marketing Director Danielle Borisy joined ABC7 Saturday to talk about Harold Ramis Day and what events are planned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been nearly 11 years since Chicago native Harold Ramis passed away.

The actor and filmmaker had audiences laughing for decades in screenplays, on stage, and in the movies.

This year fans are invited to celebrate his life during a special cast reunion of the movie Groundhog Day, which Ramis directed and co-wrote. It is happening on Sunday, Feb.

Danielle Borisy, the director of marketing at Harry Caray's Restaurant Group, joined us Saturday to talk about Harold Ramis Day and what events are planned.

You can find more information about Harold Ramis day here.

