Harper College fashion show to feature innovative work of design students

Harper College will hold its 2025 Fashion Show: "Cyberscapes" on May 15.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A student-run fashion show will feature innovation, creativity and the resilience of a new generation of designers.

It features the hand-made work of fashion design students and fashion merchandising students.

Their designs will homage to the past while embracing the possibilities of the future.

The show will be located at the Harper College Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road in Palatine.

Tickets are $20 for students with an ID, $25 for adults, and $50 for the VIP event.

To learn more about tickets, click here.

