Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Judy Hopps, talks going beyond the mammal metropolis to uncover a reptilian mystery

Here's what we know about 'Zootopia 2' and Ke Huy Quan's Gary the snake character

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney Animation's hit "Zootopia" took the world by storm in 2016, and now, the sequel is ready to do the same.

Fans of the animated films erupted in applause at the D23 Entertainment Showcase when Ginnifer Goodwin, who voices Judy Hopps, made her way on stage.

Goodwin spoke with On The Red Carpet about what we can expect to see in "Zootopia 2."

"We're gonna visit a land called Marsh Market and meet a bunch of semi-aquatic creatures. We're going to go after a fugitive reptile. So, we're branching out, and Judy and Nick (Jason Bateman) are back! We're undercover this time."

In regard to the positive fan reception, Goodwin said "it was 12,000 people. It's a few more people than are usually in a sound booth with me, so it was a bit overwhelming, but in a good way! Like, you feel nothing but love in these rooms full of Disney fans."

Jennifer Lee, CCO of Disney Animation and executive producer of upcoming films including "Zootopia 2," "Moana 2" and "Frozen III," explained to us why Disney is revisiting the world of "Zootopia."

"When you think about that first story, of course Nick and Judy, such an incredible pair, it's a mammal metropolis. There is so much going on there," she said. "You've got to visit the aquatic animals as well. They count, but then, they're not alone, and we're adding reptiles to the mix. It's just another incredible mystery."

At the Entertainment Showcase, it was announced that Ke Huy Quan ("Loki," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom") would voice Gary the snake, a wanted reptile.

We couldn't help but wonder if Gary would be frightening. "Have you seen Gary?" Lee replied. "Gary's our first reptile. Ke Huy Quan is doing it. I think that gives you a bit of the wonderful warmth that you can get from a snake."

"Zootopia 2" premieres November 2025 in theaters.

