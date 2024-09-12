Highland Park mass shooting suspect expected in court Thurs. for 1st time since rejecting plea deal

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III is expected in court Thursday for the 1st time since rejecting a plea deal.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting will be in court Thursday.

This will be Robert Crimo III's first court appearance since rejecting a plea deal in June.

That deal would have put him behind bars for the rest of life, dropping nearly half the charges against him.

Crimo III has changed his mind in the past. At one point, he demanded a speedy trial, got rid of his attorneys and wanted to represent himself. He changed his mind.

An attorney representing the Highland Park parade shooting survivors and victims' families released a statement at the time, saying in part, "Today's calculated decision by Robert Crimo III to reject a plea deal in open court was an intentional effort to continue his personal reign of terror and to retraumatize those who were injured or lost loved ones in the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting two years ago. Our clients are fiercely committed to holding him accountable and will not be shaken by his efforts to manipulate the process."

Crimo is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at the 2022 parade.

His trial is expected to start in February.