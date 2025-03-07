24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Thieves break into, try to break into 9 Highland park businesses in about 30 minutes: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 7, 2025 8:44PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

HIIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of thieves broke into or tried to break into nine north suburban businesses in about 30 minutes early Friday morning, Highland Park officials said.

The group of five people in a single vehicle tried to break into the businesses in search of cash in the burglaries and attempted burglaries, officials said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In each incident, the front door or window was broken, officials said.

SEE ALSO: 7 men charged in connection with burglaries of professional athletes' homes

Other North Shore communities have experienced similar incidents, officials said.

Highland Park police have been in contact with the impacted businesses, and are working with regional law enforcement on the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW