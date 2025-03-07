Thieves break into, try to break into 9 Highland park businesses in about 30 minutes: officials

HIIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of thieves broke into or tried to break into nine north suburban businesses in about 30 minutes early Friday morning, Highland Park officials said.

The group of five people in a single vehicle tried to break into the businesses in search of cash in the burglaries and attempted burglaries, officials said.

In each incident, the front door or window was broken, officials said.

Other North Shore communities have experienced similar incidents, officials said.

Highland Park police have been in contact with the impacted businesses, and are working with regional law enforcement on the investigation.

