Highland Park parade shooting victims can sue gun maker Smith & Wesson, court rules

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- An Illinois court ruled Highland Park parade shooting victims can continue with a wrongful death lawsuit against the manufacturer of the weapon used in the July 4 parade massacre.

Eduardo Uvaldo's family and a group of shooting survivors sued Smith & Wesson, the maker of the M &P15 used in the 2022 shooting, and two gun dealers who sold the weapon to the shooter.

"Tragically, Mr. Uvaldo's life ended on Independence Day in what has also become an American tradition-innocent victims murdered in mass shootings carried out with a weapon of war. It's about time that Smith & Wesson answers for its actions, and we're grateful that they will now have their day in court," said plaintiff's attorney Josh Koskoff.

Seven people were killed and 48 were injured in the 2022 attack.

The families allege that Smith & Wesson continued to market and sell its M &P 15 and pushed it on teenagers despite its use in four of the most horrific mass shootings over the last decade, including in Aurora, CO, San Bernardino, CA, Parkland, FL and Poway, CA.

The lawsuit alleges that the company's decision to continue marketing and selling the weapon - particularly to teenagers - constituted a negligent entrustment and violated an Illinois state consumer protection law in its promotion of the lethal and criminal use of the weapon.

The court also allowed claims against gun dealers BudsGunShop.com and Red Dot Arms.

The case advances under the same exemption to the federal law that typically shields gunmakers from liability claims that was used successfully by Connecticut families against Remington, manufacturer of the weapon used in the Newtown school shooting.

Last month, shooter Robert Crimo III pleaded "guilty" to all charges related to the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story.