Sentencing to begin for Robert Crimo III in Highland Park parade shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Robert Crimo the III, who pleaded guilty to the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, is expected in court for sentencing Wednesday.

The start of Robert Crimo III's sentencing comes after he suddenly pleaded guilty to scores of murder charges before his trial was even set to start.

Crimo faces life in prison for carrying out the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting that left seven people dead and dozens of others injured.

Before opening statements began on the first day of Crimo's trial, the 24-year-old abruptly changed his plea to guilty in front of a courtroom filled with survivors and witnesses of the horrific parade shooting.

He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first degree murder...and 48 counts of attempted first degree murder.

RELATED: Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III changes plea to guilty last-minute

Survivors said the change in plea brought a sense of relief.

"It was a shock to hear the words that he was changing his plea," Ashbey Beasley said. "Just knowing that this plea has been entered and we will not have to see him again is what we all need

After the shocking change in plea, prosecutors told reporters they had a mountain of evidence against Crimo, including DNA, fingerprints eyewitnesses and even a videotaped confession.

We're also expecting to hear from victims of that mass shooting in court Wednesday. Sentencing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

.

About the victims

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park



Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park



Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park



Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park



Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park



Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

Irina and Kevin McCarthy's 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in the wake of the Monday, and safely reunited with his grandparents.

