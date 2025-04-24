Sentencing for Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III to continue for 2nd day

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Sentencing for the Highland Park parade shooter has been extended to a second day.

One more victim of the Highland Park parade shooting is expected to speak Thursday morning before arguments begin and then sentencing gets underway.

On Wednesday, family members of the people killed on July 4, 2022 in downtown Highland Park expressed their deep loss in a packed Lake County courtroom on the first day of sentencing.

Though Crimo was noticeably absent from court and proceedings continued without him.

Witnesses described in painful detail the terror they experienced that day as gunfire erupted during the parade sharing powerful testimony on how that day has changed their lives.

Other survivors who took the stand describe the parade shooting as a warzone and surreal.

Attorney Lance Northcutt represents the McCarthy Family, who lost two of their loved ones during the parade shooting.

"It's just mind-boggling the level of tragedy and how that has played itself out again and again in so many families," Northcutt said.

Keeley Roberts' son Cooper was left paralyzed after being shot.

She addressed her comments to Crimo saying, "You are now irrelevant to our family and friends. You ruined your life. You did not ruin ours."

Robert Crimo III faces life in prison for carrying out the mass shooting.

Sentencing is expected to wrap up later Thursday.

About the victims

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park



Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park



Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park



Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park



Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park



Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

