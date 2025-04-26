24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III transferred to prison to serve life sentence

7 killed, 48 injured in mass shooting at parade on July 4, 2022

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 26, 2025 12:01AM
Highland Park parade shooter transferred to prison for life sentence
Highland Park parade mass shooter Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center to serve his life sentence in prison.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Highland Park parade shooter will now begin serving his life sentence.

Police confirmed Friday Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois after being sentenced Thursday.

Crimo pleaded guilty to the mass shooting during the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, killing seven people in cold blood. A judge gave him seven life sentences for th seven murder, in addition to sentences for attempted murder of the dozens who were injured.

He has no chance of parole.

About the victims

  • Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

  • Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

  • Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park

  • Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

  • Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

  • Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico

  • Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

