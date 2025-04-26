Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III transferred to prison to serve life sentence

7 killed, 48 injured in mass shooting at parade on July 4, 2022
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Highland Park parade shooter will now begin serving his life sentence.
Police confirmed Friday Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois after being sentenced Thursday.
Crimo pleaded guilty to the mass shooting during the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, killing seven people in cold blood. A judge gave him seven life sentences for th seven murder, in addition to sentences for attempted murder of the dozens who were injured.
He has no chance of parole.
