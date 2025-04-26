Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III transferred to prison to serve life sentence

7 killed, 48 injured in mass shooting at parade on July 4, 2022

Highland Park parade mass shooter Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center to serve his life sentence in prison.

Highland Park parade mass shooter Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center to serve his life sentence in prison.

Highland Park parade mass shooter Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center to serve his life sentence in prison.

Highland Park parade mass shooter Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center to serve his life sentence in prison.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Highland Park parade shooter will now begin serving his life sentence.

Police confirmed Friday Robert Crimo III was transferred to Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois after being sentenced Thursday.

Crimo pleaded guilty to the mass shooting during the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, killing seven people in cold blood. A judge gave him seven life sentences for th seven murder, in addition to sentences for attempted murder of the dozens who were injured.

He has no chance of parole.

About the victims

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park



Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park



Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park



Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park



Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park



Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Victims ID'd; grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among them

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III backs off representing himself in upcoming trial

Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III rejects plea deal

Alleged Highland Park shooter's comments to police after mass shooting to be allowed during trial

Trial for alleged Highland Park parade shooter begins with jury selection

Jury seated in Highland Park parade shooting trial; alleged shooter not in court Wednesday

Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III changes plea to guilty last-minute

Survivors of Highland Park parade shooting speak in court before Robert Crimo III's sentencing

