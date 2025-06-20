Highland Park police shoot, kill man who charged at officers with knife, officials say | LIVE

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife early Friday morning, officials said.

The city of Highland Park said officers responded to a call for a well-being check regarding a man in the roadway in the 900-block of Half Day Road just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said, the man charged at officers with a knife. Officers then fired shots.

Officers and the Highland Park Fire Department tried to save the man's life, but he died from his injuries, police said.

Half Day Road is closed between Western and Compton due to police activity.

The Highland Park Police Department called in the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force to conduct an independent investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.