Driver injured after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into tree in Hillside; gun recovered: police

A Hillside crash near Wolf and Butterfield roads injured a driver who fled a Berkeley traffic stop; a gun was recovered, police said.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was injured Monday evening, after fleeing a west suburban traffic stop and crashing his car, police said.

Berkeley police pulled a vehicle over for suspended license plates, and put down a spike strip in case the driver left the scene.

The vehicle took off, and, less than a mile later, lost control and crashed into a tree in Hillside, police said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A gun was recovered, police said.

No one else was injured, and charges are pending, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the crash near Wolf and Butterfield roads about 5 p.m., and a vehicle could be seen with major front-end damage.