Cuban-American dancer breaking barriers for Hispanic community in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is celebrating Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.

A Cuban-American dancer has fulfilled her dream of becoming a ballerina in Chicago.

Suzanne Lopez has an impressive 19-year career as a professional dancer for the Joffrey.

Lopez also helps train future dancers as the Director of the Joffrey Ballet Academy.

She joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about her passion for ballet and what the future of dance education looks like.

During her nineteen-year career dancing for the Joffrey, Lopez has danced principal roles in ballets by such famed choreographers as Robert Joffrey, Gerald Arpino, George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, and Twyla Tharp, among others.

